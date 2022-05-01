Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 588.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 501.1% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,542. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65.

