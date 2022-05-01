Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,249,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Dollar General by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,009,000 after buying an additional 340,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,932,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,900,000 after buying an additional 272,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

DG traded down $9.05 on Friday, hitting $237.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,978. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

