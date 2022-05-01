Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,185,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter. Exelon had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.