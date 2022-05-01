Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in New Relic by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 35,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,122,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $3.10 on Friday, hitting $63.27. 435,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,767. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $72,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,748 shares of company stock worth $7,513,859. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.22.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

