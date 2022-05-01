Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,186 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,606 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,821 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $4.72 on Friday, hitting $96.13. 8,778,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

