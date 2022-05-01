Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 665,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,500,000 after purchasing an additional 176,997 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.20.

NVO traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,229,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.741 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

