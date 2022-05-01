Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total value of $680,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,499 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,641 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

ACN stock traded down $13.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $276.88 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

