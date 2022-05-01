Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 2,219 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 633.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 108,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $708,000.

BBAX stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. 256,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,905. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $60.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44.

