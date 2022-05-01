Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sleep Number worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Sleep Number stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 494,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,762. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $898.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

