Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $760.71.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total value of $1,638,761.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $27.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $487.64. The stock had a trading volume of 533,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $545.08 and its 200 day moving average is $635.99. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $486.19 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.82.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

