Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,587,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.87. 9,924,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,833,283. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.67 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average of $110.92.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

