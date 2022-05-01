Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,001,000 after purchasing an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 995.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

NYSE PRLB traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 211,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.38. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $113.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

