Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,700,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,376,000 after purchasing an additional 331,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 145,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 139,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 57,175 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,303,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,839. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

