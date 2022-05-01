Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Barclays

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.