DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 138.9% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 21,999,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,674,924. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.90.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.