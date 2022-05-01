Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) to report $71.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.06 million and the lowest is $71.82 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $67.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $302.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.70 million to $302.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $348.66 million, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $351.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,347,000 after purchasing an additional 412,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,953,000 after acquiring an additional 426,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after buying an additional 707,747 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,435 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

