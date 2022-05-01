E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Loop Capital

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Colliers Securities upgraded E2open Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded E2open Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E2open Parent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

ETWO opened at $7.74 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.