Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.25.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $72.24.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 68.91%.

In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,634.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,718. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

