Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 811.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.32. The company had a trading volume of 356,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.26. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $118.67 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

