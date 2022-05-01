Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires 6,917 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $79,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 21.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $216,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,063,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,313. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

