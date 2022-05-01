Easterly Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,575 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

LUMN traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,372,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,837,281. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

