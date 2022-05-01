Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 48,928 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 560,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,148,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 50,828 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,094.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 152,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $46.30. 40,989,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,551,388. The company has a market capitalization of $194.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $46.17 and a one year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

