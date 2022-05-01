Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 719,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,173. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.02.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

