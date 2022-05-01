Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACW traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.55. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

