Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $454,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,297 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

DVN traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.17. 7,834,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,602,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

