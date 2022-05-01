Easterly Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,791 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,244,000 after acquiring an additional 155,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,670,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,281,000 after acquiring an additional 207,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,752,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,888,000 after acquiring an additional 31,453 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.16. 1,642,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,050. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

