Easterly Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $8,799,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 320.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 308,298 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $2,077,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 63.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 78,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,533,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 410,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,359. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.29. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

In other news, Director Jorge Colon acquired 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Inclan bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,419 shares of company stock valued at $694,472. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

