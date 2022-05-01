Easterly Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,213 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 277,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 13,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. 34,656,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,549,090. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

