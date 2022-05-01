Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 52,890 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,890 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,629,000 after purchasing an additional 399,341 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.59. 8,097,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,509,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average is $96.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

