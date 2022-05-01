Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.02. 2,467,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,971. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.