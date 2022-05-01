Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the March 31st total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at $11,387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,027,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 35.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 124,106 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 623.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $954,000.

EFR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.92. 54,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,249. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $15.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

