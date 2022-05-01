Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Down 38.6% in April

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the March 31st total of 472,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 290,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,556. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
