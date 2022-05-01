Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ecolab by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $5.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.34. 1,540,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.41. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

