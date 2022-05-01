Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.94. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $57.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.95.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Educational Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
About Educational Development (Get Rating)
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
