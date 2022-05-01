Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 86.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 80,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.93. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $6.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EKSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

