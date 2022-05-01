Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Shares of EKSO opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.93. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 86.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.