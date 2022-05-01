El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in April

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the March 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ELPQF opened at $4.85 on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.
About El Puerto de Liverpool (Get Rating)
