El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in April

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the March 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ELPQF opened at $4.85 on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

