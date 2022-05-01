Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELMS shares. Wedbush downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELMS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions (Get Rating)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

