Electric Vehicle Zone Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $160,719.00 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $21.84 million and $160,719.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00039617 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.54 or 0.07276612 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042994 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.