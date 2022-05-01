Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,049 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in KLA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in KLA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA stock traded down $13.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,717. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.49. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.75.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

