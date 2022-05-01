Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,094 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,155,000 after purchasing an additional 591,084 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,598,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,726,000 after purchasing an additional 213,630 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.45. 1,583,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.58 and its 200 day moving average is $138.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

