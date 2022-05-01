Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 13,559 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 521,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.69. 15,914,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,794,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

