Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,393 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global stock traded down $10.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,248. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $363.54 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.10 and a 200 day moving average of $427.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

