Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 2,153 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.59.

NYSE AJG traded down $10.84 on Friday, reaching $168.49. 1,906,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,444. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

