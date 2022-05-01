Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 2,442 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.6% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,067,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,897,090,000 after purchasing an additional 120,696 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded down $9.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,391,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,485,622. The firm has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.60 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

