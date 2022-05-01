Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 2,866 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $11.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.27. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

