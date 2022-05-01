Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 3,448 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after buying an additional 2,112,402 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,321,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $136,695,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 61,408 shares of company stock worth $6,368,570 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.92. 4,687,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.74.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

