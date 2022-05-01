Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 847 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.44.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $7.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.88. 1,591,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,618. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

