Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $42.63. 6,967,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,247,097. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

