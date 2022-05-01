Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.48. 10,385,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,008. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

